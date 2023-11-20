Motorcyclist Injured, Rescued Near Lake Wenatchee

A motorcyclist is recovering after suffering injuries during an accident near Lake Wenatchee over the weekend.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred in the Deep Creek area just off Chiwawa River Road at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Jason Reinfeld says the 52-year-old man was injured when he hit a stump on a single-lane dirt bike track.

"The man sent his friend to call for help and rescuers from Lake Wenatchee Fire (and Rescue), a Cascade Medical ambulance crew, and Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputy were able to drive to within about a half-a-mile of him and then walk in from there."

Reinfeld says once rescuers reached the man, he was quickly taken from the area.

"They thought he might have an injury to his femur or pelvis, so they were able to get him onto a wheeled litter and took him back out to the main road to a waiting ambulance. Once he was there, they transported him to Thousand Trails (Campground) in Lake Wenatchee."

From there, the man was flown to Central Washington Hospital for further treatment.

His current status was not available.

