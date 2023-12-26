New Year’s Day Polar Plunge Being Offered At Lake Wenatchee

A free New Year's Day polar plunge is being held at Lake Wenatchee.

The event is being sponsored by Enchantment Mobile Sauna of Leavenworth, which is offering participants the opportunity to warm up in the sauna after jumping into the freezing water.

It'll take place near the Lake Wenatchee State Park south entrance from noon to 3 p.m. with the plunge happening around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Anybody participating will have to sign a liability waiver for the sauna to take the cold plunge at their own risk.

A social media posting by Enchantment Mobile Sauna says there will be no lifeguards onsite and the plunge is not hosted by or affiliated with Lake Wenatchee State Park.

A day-use fee or sno-park pass will be required for parking.

The posting says Lake Wenatchee Camp Store will have hot cocoa available for the event.