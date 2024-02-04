Cascade School District Seeks Board Member After Resignation

The Cascade School Board is looking for a new member after the resignation of Zakery Miller from the School Director Position #3.

Letters of Interest are being taken through Wednesday, with interviews taking place next Monday.

The applicant will then be appointed and serve until the next Board election in November.

All applicants must live in area of Chumstick, Lake Wenatchee or Plain.

Miller reportedly resigned for personal reasons.

He's is known for having worked as the Executive Director for Tall Timber youth camps, along with his participation on the Board of Equalization and a Legislative Committee member for the Washington State School Directors Association.

Miller has also been on the board for Upper Valley MEND and the PUD Building Advisory Committee.

He ran against Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith in 2022. He owns Miller Stoneworks in Leavenworth.

Letters of Interest should be sent to:

Dr. Tracey L, Edou, Superintendent, Cascade School District #228

330 Evans St, Leavenworth, WA

98826