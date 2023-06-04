Fire Reported Near Orondo

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reporting a fire in the Orondo area east of U.S. 97.

Deputies are advising the public to stay away from Zanol Rd., where the fire is reported to be just north of.

Zanol Rd. is also known as Zanol Loop Rd. and 1 1/4 Mile Rd.

As of 9pm Saturday, Level 1 evacuations were being issued for the area east of Fisher Ln. near the crest to the plateau.

The Sheriff's Dept. reports the fire to have grown from 2 acres to 50 acres. There are anecdotal reports that the fire is 100 acres.