Forest Service Expects More Fires in Lake Wenatchee

The U.S. Forest Service shared that there may be new fires over the next few days.

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has over 13 active fires since August 11.

Washington received approximately 2,700 lightning strikes from last week’s thunderstorms.

The Irving Peak and White River fires are now under a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The Irving Peak fire is currently being monitored and has burned through 40-50 acres. The White River fire is 25 acres and 0% contained with a Level 1 fire advisory notice in place.

Fire assistance has been increased to three hotshot crews, two fire engines, and a bulldozer. Helicopters continue to drop water on this fire to aid in fire suppression efforts.

Forest Service spokesperson Robin Demario wrote that the Roaring Ridge Fire on Entiat Ranger District is out, and the Gold Creek Fire on the Chelan Ranger District is contained.

Demario asks that people obey campfire restrictions after crews responded to illegal campfires all Friday night in the Naches and Cle Elum Ranger Districts.

There is a new fire south of Rimrock Lake near Naches that was an escaped campfire. It is less than an acre large.

Trail closures are pending.