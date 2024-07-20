Fiery conditions have prompted the Bureau of Land Management's Spokane District to take further action. (We say "further" because an earlier set of restrictions took effect on July 10.)

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions were imposed on Friday, according to BLM a press release. Campfires are more or less prohibited on "grounds administrated by the BLM and Bureau of Reclamation."

This applies to a huge swath of Eastern Washington - 20 counties in total: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.

So do campers enjoy any discretion under these stringent new rules? Yes, but only a little.

"Liquefied and bottled gas stoves and heaters are permitted provided they are used within an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material."

Other banned activities include:

Use of fireworks and explosives

Smoking in brush/grass/timber areas ("Except in vehicles on roads, or cleared areas at least 6 feet in diameter, or on boats on rivers and or lakes")

Use of tracer, incendiary or steel component ammunition; the latter is allowed "only with a valid state hunting license while actively engaged in the legal pursuit/take of game/non-game species in accordance with current hunting seasons"

Operation of a motor vehicle "off developed roadways"; developed roadways are "those that are clear of flammable debris berm to

berm"

The press release goes on to stipulate other conditions of vehicle usage on public lands.

"You must carry a shovel at least 26 inches in length with at least an eight-inch blade, and either a one-gallon container of water or a fully charged 2.5-pound fire extinguisher. All motorcycles and All-Terrain Vehicles must be equipped with a properly functioning U.S. Forest Service approved spark arrestor."

Be forewarned that noncompliance with a fire prevention order may be classified as a Class A misdemeanor. This is punishable by up to 12 months in prison and $100,000 in fines.

If that weren't enough, "Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred will be borne by the responsible party."