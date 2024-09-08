Exciting news for aspiring firefighters.

Per the agency's Facebook page, "The Forest Service is holding an in-person recruitment event to fill entry-level wildland firefighter positions."

"Join us in Wenatchee, Washington on September 12, 2024, from 12 PM to 6 PM PST, at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Supervisors Office, 215 Melody Lane Wenatchee, WA 98801."

"Applicants are invited to come and meet fire staff, get application help, and learn about the benefits of working for the Forest Service."

"Applications being accepted on USAJOBS.gov now through September 24, 2024. You do not need to attend the event to apply."

Click here for more information.