Crews have put a significant dent in the highway-adjacent Blewett Fire, now 65% contained.

The Forest Service on Sunday provided some critical updates regarding the fire, which is burning at the top of Blewett Pass, 21 miles northeast of Cle Elum.

According to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest's Facebook page, "All Dept. of Natural Resources crews and county rural fire district resources have been released from the fire. Two Forest Service fire engines and one 20-person crew worked on the fire on Saturday, Sept. 7."

"Crews will continue work on the fire this week."

The fire, which at last count was 17 acres, is believed to have been human-caused. It prompted the closure of Highway 97, which has since reopened.