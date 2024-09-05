UPDATE 1PM US97 Blewett Pass Reopened for traffic A 15 acre fire burning in timber, brush and grass is located near the summit, 21 miles northeast of Cle Elum, WA. The fire is believed to be human-caused and started just off the shoulder of the highway.

US Highway 97 has been reopened following a previous closure for fire activity.Motorists will encounter single lane pilot car controlled traffic near the summit, from mileposts 163 to 164, where fire activity and emergency response vehicles are present.

The Forest Service reports the fire is near the roadway and firefighting resources are using the road for equipment placement and firefighting activity.

Firefighters have been able to slow the fire's progress and were on the lines overnight. Helicopters were deployed Wednesday for water drops and will available again if necessary.

Robin DeMario with the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest said up to 120 personnel are assigned with three additional 20-person crews and four fire engines scheduled to arrive Thursday to replace the rural fire district crews that made the initial attack.

No evacuations have occurred and no structures are currently threatened.