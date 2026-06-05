The Chelan Douglas Health District (CDHD) board has appointed deputy administrator Corey Lawson as interim health administrator.

Lawson was named as the successor to former chief administrator Kristen Hosey this week. Hosey submitted a letter of resignation to the board last month on May 18th

The CDHD Board did not announce the reason for Hosey's departure.

Hosey has served as administrator since the departure of former administrator Luke Davies in 2024.

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The health district is struggling with funding cuts and announced plans to cut three jobs, including two executive-level positions, as a result of reductions in state public health funding.

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