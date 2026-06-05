A grass fire along Highway 20 burned several acres and prompted a closure of the highway one mile south of Okanogan on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported about 2:45pm, and crews had the fire corralled by 4pm. The fire burned in grass and brush near a home and the Okanogan River, but the residence was spared, and a Level 1 advisory was lifted by 5:30 pm.

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State Route 20 has been reopened to all vehicles.