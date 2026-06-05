Highway 20 Reopened After Grass Fire Scorches Several Acres
A grass fire along Highway 20 burned several acres and prompted a closure of the highway one mile south of Okanogan on Thursday afternoon.
The blaze was reported about 2:45pm, and crews had the fire corralled by 4pm. The fire burned in grass and brush near a home and the Okanogan River, but the residence was spared, and a Level 1 advisory was lifted by 5:30 pm.
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State Route 20 has been reopened to all vehicles.
The New 'Lazy River' Addition to Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, WA!
It was so cool seeing the new water attraction at Legends Casino Hotel! Check out the photos below and get ready to cool off in style this Summer!
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!