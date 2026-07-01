Health officials in Grant County have detected West Nile Virus in mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes Test Positive During Routine Monitoring

The Grant County Health District said they collected mosquitoes during routine testing on June 23 and found a positive result for West Nile Virus.

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“Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance; they can carry diseases like West Nile virus,” said Amber McCoy, GCHD Investigation & Response Manager. “While most people who are infected will not get sick, WNV can cause severe illness. This mosquito season, take steps to keep mosquitoes away from you, your animals, and your home”.

West Nile Virus has also been reported in neighboring counties. In June, Benton County reported detections in four crows and two mosquito samples, and Yakima County reported detections in seven mosquito samples.

No Human Cases Reported in Washington

So far, there have been no reports of people or domestic animals infected in Washington. The last human case in Grant County was in 2015.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States, and spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness impacting the central nervous system, resulting in encephalitis or meningitis. Hospital care may be necessary to treat severe illness.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus

One in five people experience mild symptoms, including a fever and body aches, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, and headache. Severe cases could include a high fever and neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, muscle weakness, paralysis, coma, or convulsions.

Those 60 and older are at higher risk of serious illness, or those with certain medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, or kidney disease.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquitoes

Officials say you can prevent mosquito bites by making sure windows and doors are bug-tight, emptying anything holding standing water, changing water in birdbaths, fountains, pools, and animal troughs at least twice a week, cleaning roof gutters, and fixing leaky outdoor faucets and sprinklers.

If venturing outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and a hat, use bug spray containing DEET, and treat clothing and gear with permethrin to kill or repel mosquitoes.

Birds or equine animals may become infected.

Mosquito Control Efforts Continue

Grant County has three mosquito control districts, including the greater Moses Lake area, Coulee City, and Electric City/Grant Coulee areas.

“As we head into the hot summer months, mosquito-borne disease activity can expand rapidly,” added Ann Belchik-Moser, District Manager of GCMCD1. “We will continue to target both larval and adult mosquitoes in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus to other areas of the district”.

For more information about mosquito control efforts in Grant County, visit www.gcmcd1.org.