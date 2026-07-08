The Chelan Hills Fire in Douglas County has devastated scores of families after a 10,000-acre wildfire roared through McNeil Canyon on July 4th.

Douglas County Sheriff Tyler Caille has said many full-time residences, outbuildings, and lots of personal property, including vehicles, have been destroyed.

Authorities are still assessing the scope of the damage and trying to determine how many structures have been lost. There are no precise estimates of how many primary residences have been destroyed. Tragically, the fire claimed at least one life of a person who died in a vehicle trying to escape the fire.

Get our free mobile app

There are many more families who have lost homes or property, but a number of fundraising accounts have been opened to support several of the fire victims.

GoFundMe is proactively monitoring its platform for fundraisers to help those affected. Here is a list of verified fundraisers to date.