Four Injured When Car Hits Trucks in Separate Crash on SR 28

Four people have injuries from a three-vehicle crash on SR 28 west of Quincy Sunday night.

Troopers say a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by 46-year-old Jimmy Diamond of Ellensburg did not slow down for emergency lights for an unrelated accident and hit two trucks at the scene.

Diamond's passenger, 61-year-old Dale Garcia of Moses Lake, was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Three people in one of the trucks, 27-year-old Rocia Carrillo of Quincy, 24-year-old Jose Arrogo of Moses Lake and three-year-old Axel Mollineda of Quincy were all injured but refused medical treatment.

Diamond and the driver of the other truck were not hurt.

Diamond was cited for negligent driving. The roadway was closed for two hours, from 10:30 to roughly 12:30 last night.