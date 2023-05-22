Free Lifejackets from Coastal Farm and Ranch?

Let's just be clear, no one is drown proof. Kids and Adults all need to be wearing a lifejacket when near water like the Columbia River.

The 2023 Childrens Lifejacket Giveaway

East Wenatchee Coastal Farm and Ranch

Saturday June 3rd

11am-2pm

While Supplies Last!

Adults have the opportunity to purchase Adult Sizes for 20% off!

This means fun for the whole family!

Coastal Farm and Ranch has 300 kids lifejackets that they want to give to you! Don't miss out on this event, mark the calendar, set an alarm, whatever may help you get to Coastal Farm and Ranch on June 3rd between 11am and 2pm!

Beat the summer heat and enjoy our lakes and rivers, safely.

Washington State Injury and Violence Prevention Guide

Don't be a statistic, get all your proper gear for the water, including sunscreen!

Don't miss out on the free kids' lifejacket, and also save on other outdoor stuff!

Coastal Farm and Ranch Website

again, the Lifejacket giveaway event is being held on:

June 3rd, 2023

11am-2pm

East Wenatchee Coastal Farm and Ranch

Coastal Farm and Ranch, where you can purchase just about anything for the sportsman.

If you've never visited a Coastal Farm and Ranch store, I highly recommend! I get lost in the clothing section as well as love looking at the baby chicks when they have em in the store!

Coastal Farm and Ranch, just what the country needs!

