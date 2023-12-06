Santa’s Reindeer Coming To Local Farm Store

Two of Santa's reindeer will be making an appearance at the Coastal Farm & Ranch store in East Wenatchee this weekend.

Interim store manager Brian Kilmer says the event is free for adults and kids of all ages and there'll be plenty more happening.

"The reindeer will be here along with Santa. There's going to be cocoa and candy canes too. So folks can have a chance to get their picture taken with Santa and get a look at a couple of his reindeer."

Santa's reindeer will also be on hand at Coastal's seven other stores across the state this weekend.

The East Wenatchee event will happen on Sunday (Dec. 10) from 2-6 p.m.

Kilmer says he isn't sure which of Santa's herd are coming to his store, but he's pretty sure Rudolph will not be among them.

