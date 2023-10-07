Friday Night Prep Football Scores in North Central Washington
Eastmont and Cashmere continue with unblemished records as of Friday night.
Here is the roundup from Friday night High School Football scores in the region.
Eastmont 48, West Valley 14
Ellensburg 27, Wenatchee 20
Cashmere 63, at Cascade 0
Chelan 34, Colfax 12
Omak 55, Quincy 14
Ephrata 27, at Selah 24
Waterville/Mansfield 76, at Pateros 43
Manson 42, at Lake Roosevelt 0
Othello 45, at Prosser 43
Soap Lake 40, at Bridgeport 28
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 40, Wellpinit 14
Okanogan 60, at Tonasket 0
Royal 55, Kiona-Benton 0
Chief Sealth at Brewster (Saturday)