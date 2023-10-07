Eastmont and Cashmere continue with unblemished records as of Friday night.

Here is the roundup from Friday night High School Football scores in the region.

Eastmont 48, West Valley 14

Ellensburg 27, Wenatchee 20

Cashmere 63, at Cascade 0

Chelan 34, Colfax 12

Omak 55, Quincy 14

Ephrata 27, at Selah 24

Waterville/Mansfield 76, at Pateros 43

Manson 42, at Lake Roosevelt 0

Othello 45, at Prosser 43

Soap Lake 40, at Bridgeport 28

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 40, Wellpinit 14

Okanogan 60, at Tonasket 0

Royal 55, Kiona-Benton 0

Chief Sealth at Brewster (Saturday)