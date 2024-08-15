Wenatchee Man Charged With Kidnapping 12-Year-Old Girl

A Wenatchee man is charged with numerous felonies including kidnapping after being accused of offering a 12-year-old girl a ride home and then refusing to let her leave his car.

Get our free mobile app

Police say 41-year-old Omar Christopher Harding offered the girl a ride on the afternoon of August 4 after she tapped on his car window while he was parked on Princeton Street.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Harding bought the girl a bottle of water at the Walgreen’s on Miller Street and then stopped at a nearby AutoZone.

He then drove the girl toward her home, according to the court document, after she told him she lived near the library.

The girl said Harding drove past the library, and when she reached for her cell phone, grabbed it and put it on the floor near his feet.

According to the affidavit, he ignored the girl when she asked to be let out, and then pulled out a box cutter knife and put it on the side of her neck.

The girl reacted and grabbed the knife from Harding and stabbed him in the leg with it.

While still driving, the girl said Harding grabbed her with his hand and started to choke her.

According to the affidavit, the girl said she pushed him away and was able to unlock the door and jump out of the car onto the road.

The girl said she ran to a woman who was standing not far away and asked for help. She said the woman then called 911.

Later, the girl told police she was not able to recover her cell phone or other belongings when fleeing from the car.

Omar was located four days later on August 8. He was interviewed at the Wenatchee Police station before being arrested and booked into the Chelan County jail.

Prosecutors charged him on Tuesday with second-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault, and one each of first-degree theft and felony harassment.

.

Omar’s bail is set at $500,000.