Kidnapping and Assault Suspect Arrested in Moses Lake

A Seattle-area man is in custody for kidnapping a man in Ephrata last week.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says police arrested 27-year-old Destin Johnson of Kent Friday morning in Moses Lake.

Get our free mobile app

Foreman says this is an isolated incident.

The adult victim is safe and he claims he went into a car behind the Ephrata Safeway after the occupants told him to get into the car to warm up and the driver told the victim he would kill him if he tried to get out.

The driver took the victim to Moses Lake and kept him under a master bed inside of a trailer on a property where he was tased, hit with a baseball bat, threatened with a gun to his head, and physically assaulted for two days.

The victim also says the morning of Wednesday, April 9, he was taken to a deserted rural area where he was assaulted again with a baseball bat and shovel and left there. He received a ride from a citizen to Columbia Basin Hospital and Ephrata Police took his statement.

Friday the victim sought the help from a store clerk while at the Circle K on Stratford Road in Moses Lake and the clerk called 911.

Foreman says the victim is safe.

Authorities are searching for other suspects in the case. Police booked Johnson in the Grant County Jail for charges involving kidnapping and assault.