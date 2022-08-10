Grant Co Deputies Warn About Imposter Scam

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about what it calls "The Imposter Scam."

Deputies say people are receiving calls from imposters who claim to be from the sheriff's office.

The imposer asks the person to pau a fine on the phone, and then pressures the person for their financial information.

Grant County deputies say they never call, text, email or or message people on social media to ask for money, or threaten arrest.

They're also advising the public to never give up financial information to strangers who call.