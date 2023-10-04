Grant County Deputies Seek Suspect Who Escaped Into Corn Field

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man suspected of felony eluding.

Deputies say 32-year-old Michael Dean Sheppard of Moses Lake led them on a chase after he failed to stop for a speeding violation on State Route 17 Monday at 6:15pm.

They say Sheppard drove erratically and dangerously on Patton Boulevard and several county roads, traveling in opposite lanes of traffic and ignoring stop signs.

No other vehicles were affected or damaged, and nobody was hurt.

Deputies say spike strips laid down by Moses Lake Police finally disabled the 1976 Ford pickup Sheppard was driving.

They say Sheppard stopped in a cornfield near Road 7-Northeast and Road K.7-Northeast and escaped on foot.

Deputies later spoke with the registered owner of the pickup who said the person who had possession of the pickup was Sheppard, their son.

Anyone with information on Sheppard’s whereabouts is asked to call 509-762-1160.