Grant County Government Emails Compromised Through Phishing Email

Grant County government emails were compromised after an employee opened a phishing email on Wednesday.

People outside of Grant County have been receiving emails from the county.

Grant County officials are asking the public to ignore any county email that asks people to open a proposal or a shared file.

Gaines states that a handful of employees opened a file they claim came from Skamania County, who had a similar problem.

The employees entered their credentials, which led to the breach.

Gaines said they removed all of the affected email accounts by Thursday and employee profiles have been rebuilt.

No data has been stolen, nor any sensitive data shared.