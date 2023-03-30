Here are the Weekend Events in North Central Washington
Go have some fun!
From checking out some live music, taking the kids to the circus, playing in a pickleball tournament or joining your family for some board games - and so much more.
Scroll and go!
THURSDAY MARCH 30th, 2023
Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball @ North Idaho (Coeur d'Alene, ID)
Double Header: Thursday March 30th - 2pm & 4pm
Jordan World Circus
Thursday March 30th
6:30pm
Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
"We're Not Lost - The Last Ride Of The Show Ponies"
Full Length Documentary by NORTH 40 Productions
Thursday March 30th
Doors open at 6:30pm - Show starts at 7pm
Numerica Performing Arts Center
More info and website for online tickets.
FRIDAY MARCH 31st, 2023
Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament
Friday March 31st
Saturday April 1st
Sunday April 2nd
Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club
Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball @ Spokane CC (Spokane Falls CC Field)
Double Header: Friday March 31st - 2pm & 4pm
Let's Play Board Games At The Time Capsule (Hosted by Tim T)
Friday March 31st 4-6pm
The Time Capsule in Wenatchee
23 Orondo Avenue (Next to Cupcake Blues)
Jokes on the Slopes - Comedy & Dinner at The Hampton Lodge - Mission Ridge
Friday March 31st
Dinner: 6pm
Comedy show: 7pm
Pybus Market’s Friday Night Music: Indigo Rose
Friday Mar 31th 6-8pm
Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks
BCHL FIRST ROUND - Game 1
Saturday April 1st - 6pm puck drop (7pm local time/Mountain Time)
Cranbrook, BC
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ & On the FREE KPQ App for any device
TV: Hockey TV
Jordan World Circus
Friday March 31st
6:30pm
Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center
SATURDAY APRIL 1st, 2023
The opening of the Wenatchee Foothills trail system (SAGE HILLS TRAILS) to outdoor recreation
Saturday, April 1st. Read KPQ’s Story here.
INFO on SAGE HILLS from: Wenatchee Outdoors & Evergreen Mtn Bike
Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament
Friday March 31st
Saturday April 1st
Sunday April 2nd
Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club
LIVE OPERA: The Met Live in HD: Falstaff
SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2023 AT 9:30 AM
Leavenworth’s Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: Snowy Owl Theater
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. -Icicle.org
Wenatchee Valley College Men’s Baseball @ Walla Walla
Double-header: Noon & 3pm
Blue Mountain @ Big Bend Community College Men’s Baseball (Moses Lake)
Double-Header: Saturday April 1st - 1pm & 4pm
Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks
BCHL FIRST ROUND - Game 2
Saturday April 1st - 6pm puck drop (7pm local time/Mountain Time)
Cranbrook, BC
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ & On the FREE KPQ App for any device
TV: Hockey TV
SUNDAY APRIL 2nd, 2023
Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament
Friday March 31st
Saturday April 1st
Sunday April 2nd
Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club
Public Skate at the Town Toyota Center Skating Rink
Sunday April 2nd 2-4pm
Town Toyota Center's Weinstein Beverage Community Rink
A great place to take the whole family. Our daily Public Skates are open to everyone! Admissions is $10, Skate rentals $3 -Town Toyota Center