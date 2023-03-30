Here are the Weekend Events in North Central Washington

Go have some fun!

From checking out some live music, taking the kids to the circus, playing in a pickleball tournament or joining your family for some board games - and so much more.

Scroll and go!

THURSDAY MARCH 30th, 2023

Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball @ North Idaho (Coeur d'Alene, ID)

Double Header: Thursday March 30th - 2pm & 4pm

Jordan World Circus

Thursday March 30th

6:30pm

Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center

INFO and ONLINE tickets

Get our free mobile app

"We're Not Lost - The Last Ride Of The Show Ponies"

Full Length Documentary by NORTH 40 Productions

Thursday March 30th

Doors open at 6:30pm - Show starts at 7pm

Numerica Performing Arts Center

More info and website for online tickets.

FRIDAY MARCH 31st, 2023

Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament

Friday March 31st

Saturday April 1st

Sunday April 2nd

Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club

ONLINE INFO

Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball @ Spokane CC (Spokane Falls CC Field)

Double Header: Friday March 31st - 2pm & 4pm

Let's Play Board Games At The Time Capsule (Hosted by Tim T)

Friday March 31st 4-6pm

The Time Capsule in Wenatchee

23 Orondo Avenue (Next to Cupcake Blues)

Jokes on the Slopes - Comedy & Dinner at The Hampton Lodge - Mission Ridge

Friday March 31st

Dinner: 6pm

Comedy show: 7pm

INFO and TICKETS

Pybus Market’s Friday Night Music: Indigo Rose

Friday Mar 31th 6-8pm

Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks

BCHL FIRST ROUND - Game 1

Saturday April 1st - 6pm puck drop (7pm local time/Mountain Time)

Cranbrook, BC

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ & On the FREE KPQ App for any device

TV: Hockey TV

Jordan World Circus

Friday March 31st

6:30pm

Wenatchee’s Town Toyota Center

INFO and ONLINE tickets

Leavenworth Events for Friday night March 31st Click for INFO

Chelan Manson Events for Friday night March 31st Click for INFO

SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Friday INFO

SATURDAY APRIL 1st, 2023

The opening of the Wenatchee Foothills trail system (SAGE HILLS TRAILS) to outdoor recreation

Saturday, April 1st. Read KPQ’s Story here.

INFO on SAGE HILLS from: Wenatchee Outdoors & Evergreen Mtn Bike

Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament

Friday March 31st

Saturday April 1st

Sunday April 2nd

Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club

ONLINE INFO

LIVE OPERA: The Met Live in HD: Falstaff

SATURDAY, APRIL 1ST, 2023 AT 9:30 AM

Leavenworth’s Icicle Creek Center for the Arts: Snowy Owl Theater

This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. -Icicle.org

MORE INFO and ONLINE Tickets

Wenatchee Valley College Men’s Baseball @ Walla Walla

Double-header: Noon & 3pm

Blue Mountain @ Big Bend Community College Men’s Baseball (Moses Lake)

Double-Header: Saturday April 1st - 1pm & 4pm

Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks

BCHL FIRST ROUND - Game 2

Saturday April 1st - 6pm puck drop (7pm local time/Mountain Time)

Cranbrook, BC

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ & On the FREE KPQ App for any device

TV: Hockey TV

Leavenworth Events for Saturday night April 1st Click for INFO

Chelan Manson Events for Saturday night April 1st Click for INFO

SafeCliff Resort and Spa in Quincy/George events for Saturday INFO

SUNDAY APRIL 2nd, 2023

Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament

Friday March 31st

Saturday April 1st

Sunday April 2nd

Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club

ONLINE INFO

Public Skate at the Town Toyota Center Skating Rink

Sunday April 2nd 2-4pm

Town Toyota Center's Weinstein Beverage Community Rink

A great place to take the whole family. Our daily Public Skates are open to everyone! Admissions is $10, Skate rentals $3 -Town Toyota Center