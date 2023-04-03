Wenatchee Pickleball In Full Swing

With spring-like temperatures upon us, more people are getting excited about the game of pickleball.

According to a report by the Association of Pickleball Professionals, 36.5 million people play pickleball. That's 14% of the entire country playing the sport, an increase of 630% from the year before.

At the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club (WRAC) over the weekend, more than 120 men and women turned out for the Awesome Blossom Pickleball Tournament featuring players of all skill levels. It's estimated about a quarter of them were from out of town.

Kathy Rambousek is with Pickleball Is Great. She helps organizations around the Pacific Northwest run pickleball tournaments. She's been playing the sport for more than nine years.

"Some sports are a little more challenging. And they for example, tennis, it takes a little bit more work to pick up the game to get that eye-hand coordination," Rambousek said. "Pickleball is a smaller court, the balls a little softer paced, and it's just more social. I think that's what keeps people coming."

Around the Wenatchee Valley, there are six courts at the Eastmont Pickleball Complex and another six at Walla Walla Point Park. The City of Wenatchee is building a court at Rotary Park.

The game is relatively inexpensive to play. Two paddles and a container of balls will run anywhere from $20 to $300. Public courts are free and open to all.

"Come on out. One of the things about pickleball, it is very addictive because it is so easy to pick up. You get that confidence level up. It is a lot of fun. You're going to meet some great friends. You're going to be back 5, 6, 7, 10 times every week." Rambousek said.

If you would like to learn more about Wenatchee Valley pickleball, the Wenatchee Valley Pickleball Club has a Facebook page with information on how to enter tournaments, participate in clinics and receive discounts on pickleball gear. The WRAC offers pickleball memberships, lessons and league play.

