WVC Announces Hiring of Three Interim Posts in Athletic Dept.

Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) has announced it has filled the interim vacancies for three positions within its athletic department.

Matthew Vargas will continue in his role as Interim Athletic Director.

Vargas assumed the post following the departure of previous athletic director Lance LaVetter and also became WVC's head men's basketball coach in August of last year.

He came to the school after previously serving as the head men's basketball coach at Grays Harbor College from 2018-2022, where he led his squad to a Northwest Athletic Conference Championship in 2020.

WVC men’s head baseball coach Aaron Vaughn has also been elevated to the position of Interim Assistant Athletic Director.

Vaughn has coached at WVC for two years and has also served as the school's Student Recreation Center assistant manager. He has also been an assistant coach at Big Bend Community College and played collegiate baseball at Northwest Nazarene University, as well as minor league baseball in the Houston Astros farm system.

Lenin Guzman has also been named as Interim Head Coach of the college's men’s soccer program.

Guzman is a 2018 graduate of WVC who recently finished his overseas soccer career in Spain.