Weekend Events Around North Central Washington
Lots of fun things to do this weekend! From Checking out a high school musical in Moses Lake, to attending the opening weekend of Ohme Gardens and the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Plus, the very funny Jay Larson is in town! Scroll below, find something for you and the family and go!
Friday April 14th
PYBUS MARKET Friday Night Music: Featuring the music of Darnell Scott (performing Blues, R&B, and Soul)
Friday April 14th 6-8pm
Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market
No Man’s Land Film Festival
Catch exciting new films about running, climbing, biking, skiing, and surfing – all captured through a fresh new lens that is bringing innovation and inclusion to the outdoor arena. As the premier women's and gender non-conforming adventure film festival - that will inspire our outdoor community and encourage thoughtful conversation. - NMLFF
Friday April 14th - 7pm
Snowy Owl Theater
Leavenworth Icicle Performing Arts Center
2nd Round BCHL Playoffs - GAME 1
Wenatchee Wild @ Penticton Vees
Friday April 14th
Doors: 6pm
Puck Drop: 7pm
South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC
TV: HOCKEY TV
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and the FREE KPQ app for any device: Apple or Google)
Moses Lake High School Theatre Events presents: Little Women (The musical)
Friday April 14th
Showtime: 7pm
Moses Lake High School Auditorium
Leavenworth Events for Friday night April 14th Click for INFO
Chelan Manson Events for Friday night April 14th Click for INFO
SafeCliff Resort & Spa in Quincy/George events for Friday April 15th (featuring the music of Wenatchee’s Elaine Eagle) EVENT & SHOW INFO
Saturday APRIL 15th
Ted Driven Wenatchee Marathon Presented by Wenatchee Valley Brewing
Saturday April 15th
All races start at the Performing Arts Plaza on Wenatchee Avenue.
Start times:
6:30 AM: Early Bird Start for Marathon walkers (26.2 miles only)
8:00 AM: MARATHON
8:20 AM: HALF MARATHON (runners and walkers)
8:45 AM: 10K
8:50 AM: 5K
Entry Fees: (Now to Race Day)
Marathon $120
Half Marathon $1001
10k $50 5k $40
Online Registration & Race info: HERE
Ohme Gardens Opening Day "a nine-acre wooded botanical garden perched on the hilltop above Wenatchee"
Open to the public: April 15th to October 15th
3327 Ohme Rd, Wenatchee, WA
(509) 662-5785
The Met Live in HD: Der Rosenkavalie
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. -Icicle.org
Saturday April 15th @ 9am
Snowy Owl Theater
Leavenworth’s Icicle Performing Arts Center
Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball
Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima
Saturday April 15th
10am vs Pierce Community College
3pm vs Lower Columbia
Big Bend College Women’s Softball
Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima
Saturday April 15th
10am vs Olympic College
3pm vs Mt. Hood
KW3’s Aly invites you to join her & the Wenatchee Bighorns men’s pro-basketball team for free lunch. Bring the family - hot dogs for everyone!
Saturday April 15th from 11am to 1pm
iPro Building Services parking lot at 180 Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee, next to Larry’s Chicken!
Wenatchee Valley College Men's Baseball - Doubleheader
Spokane CC @ WVC
Saturday April 15th
First Pitch: Noon & 3pm
Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium (WVC Campus)
Big Bend Community College Men's Baseball - Doubleheader
Columbia Basin @ Big Bend
Saturday April 15th
First Pitch: 1pm & 4pm
Big Bend Community College campus - Moses Lake
Moses Lake High School Theatre Events presents: Little Women (The musical)
Saturday April 15th
Two Showtimes: 2pm & 7pm
Moses Lake High School Auditorium
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval - Opening Day!
Saturday April 15th
Gates open: 430pm
Racing: 6pm
Get more racetrack, racing and ticket info here
Bowl with the Bighorns @ East Wenatchee's Eastmont Lanes
Come meet & bowl with the Wenatchee Bighorns men's pro basketball team players & coaches - FOR FREE!
Bowlling with the players - Autographs - Prizes & giveaways - Special "in-house" deals and so-much more!
Saturday April 15th 6-9pm
Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee
2nd Round BCHL Playoffs - GAME 2
Wenatchee Wild @ Penticton Vees
Saturday April 15th
Doors: 6pm
Puck Drop: 7pm
South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC
TV: HOCKEY TV
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and the FREE KPQ app for any device: Apple or Google)
BLACK BOX COMEDY SERIES FEATURING JAY LARSON (INTENDED FOR A MATURE AUDIENCE)
Saturday April 15th
Doors: 7pm
Showtime: 730pm
Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center
ONLINE INFO & TICKET PURCHASE LINK
Leavenworth Events for Saturday night April 15th Click for INFO
Chelan Manson Events for Saturday night April 15th Click for INFO
SafeCliff Resort & Spa in Quincy/George events for Friday April 15th (featuring the music of Lyle Ronglien) EVENT & SHOW INFO
Sunday April 16th
Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball
Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima
Sunday April 16th
9am vs Grays Harbor CC
11:30am vs Douglas CC
Big Bend College Women’s Softball
Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima
Sunday April 16th
1130am vs Southwest Oregon
2pm vs Everett Community College