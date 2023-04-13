Weekend Events Around North Central Washington

Lots of fun things to do this weekend! From Checking out a high school musical in Moses Lake, to attending the opening weekend of Ohme Gardens and the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Plus, the very funny Jay Larson is in town! Scroll below, find something for you and the family and go!

Friday April 14th

PYBUS MARKET Friday Night Music: Featuring the music of Darnell Scott (performing Blues, R&B, and Soul)

Friday April 14th 6-8pm

Wenatchee’s Pybus Public Market

No Man’s Land Film Festival

Catch exciting new films about running, climbing, biking, skiing, and surfing – all captured through a fresh new lens that is bringing innovation and inclusion to the outdoor arena. As the premier women's and gender non-conforming adventure film festival - that will inspire our outdoor community and encourage thoughtful conversation. - NMLFF

Friday April 14th - 7pm

Snowy Owl Theater

Leavenworth Icicle Performing Arts Center

ONLINE EVENT & TICKET INFO

2nd Round BCHL Playoffs - GAME 1

Wenatchee Wild @ Penticton Vees

Friday April 14th

Doors: 6pm

Puck Drop: 7pm

South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

PURCHASE ONLINE TICKETS

TV: HOCKEY TV

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and the FREE KPQ app for any device: Apple or Google)

Moses Lake High School Theatre Events presents: Little Women (The musical)

Friday April 14th

Showtime: 7pm

Moses Lake High School Auditorium

ONLINE EVENT & TICKET INFO

Saturday APRIL 15th

Ted Driven Wenatchee Marathon Presented by Wenatchee Valley Brewing

Saturday April 15th

All races start at the Performing Arts Plaza on Wenatchee Avenue.

Start times:

6:30 AM: Early Bird Start for Marathon walkers (26.2 miles only)

8:00 AM: MARATHON

8:20 AM: HALF MARATHON (runners and walkers)

8:45 AM: 10K

8:50 AM: 5K

Entry Fees: (Now to Race Day)

Marathon $120

Half Marathon $1001

10k $50 5k $40

Online Registration & Race info: HERE

Ohme Gardens Opening Day "a nine-acre wooded botanical garden perched on the hilltop above Wenatchee"

Open to the public: April 15th to October 15th

3327 Ohme Rd, Wenatchee, WA

(509) 662-5785

Ohmegardens.org

The Met Live in HD: Der Rosenkavalie

This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. -Icicle.org

Saturday April 15th @ 9am

Snowy Owl Theater

Leavenworth’s Icicle Performing Arts Center

ONLINE EVENT & TICKET INFO

Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball

Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima

Saturday April 15th

10am vs Pierce Community College

3pm vs Lower Columbia

Big Bend College Women’s Softball

Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima

Saturday April 15th

10am vs Olympic College

3pm vs Mt. Hood

KW3’s Aly invites you to join her & the Wenatchee Bighorns men’s pro-basketball team for free lunch. Bring the family - hot dogs for everyone!

Saturday April 15th from 11am to 1pm

iPro Building Services parking lot at 180 Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee, next to Larry’s Chicken!

Wenatchee Valley College Men's Baseball - Doubleheader

Spokane CC @ WVC

Saturday April 15th

First Pitch: Noon & 3pm

Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium (WVC Campus)

Big Bend Community College Men's Baseball - Doubleheader

Columbia Basin @ Big Bend

Saturday April 15th

First Pitch: 1pm & 4pm

Big Bend Community College campus - Moses Lake

Moses Lake High School Theatre Events presents: Little Women (The musical)

Saturday April 15th

Two Showtimes: 2pm & 7pm

Moses Lake High School Auditorium

ONLINE EVENT & TICKET INFO

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval - Opening Day!

Saturday April 15th

Gates open: 430pm

Racing: 6pm

Get more racetrack, racing and ticket info here

Bowl with the Bighorns @ East Wenatchee's Eastmont Lanes

Come meet & bowl with the Wenatchee Bighorns men's pro basketball team players & coaches - FOR FREE!

Bowlling with the players - Autographs - Prizes & giveaways - Special "in-house" deals and so-much more!

Saturday April 15th 6-9pm

Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee

2nd Round BCHL Playoffs - GAME 2

Wenatchee Wild @ Penticton Vees

Saturday April 15th

Doors: 6pm

Puck Drop: 7pm

South Okanagan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

PURCHASE ONLINE TICKETS

TV: HOCKEY TV

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and the FREE KPQ app for any device: Apple or Google)

BLACK BOX COMEDY SERIES FEATURING JAY LARSON (INTENDED FOR A MATURE AUDIENCE)

Saturday April 15th

Doors: 7pm

Showtime: 730pm

Wenatchee’s Numerica Performing Arts Center

ONLINE INFO & TICKET PURCHASE LINK

Sunday April 16th

Wenatchee Valley College Women’s Softball

Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima

Sunday April 16th

9am vs Grays Harbor CC

11:30am vs Douglas CC

Big Bend College Women’s Softball

Playing at the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima

Sunday April 16th

1130am vs Southwest Oregon

2pm vs Everett Community College