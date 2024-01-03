Auditions Happening For Two Upcoming Musicals In Wenatchee

Auditions are underway for two upcoming musical performances at the Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Wenatchee.

Tryouts for the 2024 Apple Blossom Musical, Grease, are happening today and tomorrow (Jan. 3/4), and for this year's Hot August Nights show, Rock of Ages, tomorrow at the PAC.

Director of Programming & Marketing at the PAC, Alex Haley, says those who audition will be judged on both their acting and singing talents.

"There's a couple of songs that are part of the show for both the boys and girls parts that people who audition need to learn. They'll be auditioning off of those and then there'll also be some reading of lines from the performances. So it just depends on what they need and what they want to see from each individual character as to who will get a part."

Haley adds that the process for auditioning is simple and always a lot of fun.

"Just come on down. There's a couple of forms that you'll need to fill out and then they'll put you and the other people auditioning in order and call you in as the auditions go on."

Callbacks for both musicals will happen on Friday (Jan. 5).

The directors of Rock of Ages will also be holding auditions in the Seattle area on January 11 at the Theatre Puget Sound Studios.

