Shrek The Apple Blossom Musical

Shrek The Musical is a Music Theater of Wenatchee production in collaboration with the Numerica Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee for the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival Musical.

Dave Williams is the director of the cast of 47 and promises the same clever humor that adults loved about Shrek The Movie released in 2021 is part of the dialogue in Shrek The Musical along with 21 musical numbers from all genres. The production is a hit with all ages and features all the great characters including favorites like Donkey and Lord Farquaad.

Maddie Atwood and Hailey Tolman are cast as Princess Fiona. Vern Smith handles the lead as Shrek. Jeff Heminger is Donkey.

Shrek has been a wildly popular movie franchise and the stage adaptation Shrek The Musical, a smash hit on Broadway. For those who are not familiar with the story of the bad tempered but good hearted ogre named Shrek, Alex Haley, PAC's director of programming and marketing describes the musical as "the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek"

Shrek the Musical is presented by North Cascades Bank and Clifton Larson Allen with the support of Marilyn Everhart, Avenue Car Wash: Natalie Hoback Noyd & David Noyd Showbiz Northwest, Lloyd & Mary Thompson, Dennis & Sharron Johnson, and Dave & Linda Herald.

KPQ and KW3 are proud to partner as media sponsors.

Tickets are on sale to the public for the performances opening May 3rd and running through May 13th. Some performances are approaching a sell out according to PAC Exec. Dir. Woody Lotts.

To purchase tickets call 509-663-ARTS, visit www.numericapac.org, or come to the Numerica PAC Box Office at 123 N Wenatchee Avenue Monday – Friday 10am-5:30pm.