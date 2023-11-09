Festival Of Trees Returning To Numerica PAC

The annual Festival of Trees celebration returns to the Numerica Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Wenatchee next week.

The PAC's development director, Marissa Collins, says the event will once again revolve around a central theme.

"The highlight of the festival is all of these Christmas trees that are going to be in the (Wenatchee) Convention Center's exhibit hall downstairs. All of the trees are decorated by people in the community, and we also have mini trees and wreaths and a lot of other holiday goods. And all of it goes on sale to the public through a variety of ways, including a silent and live auction."

Collins says the event serves as a major fundraiser for the PAC.

"We usually gross over one-hundred thousand dollars. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for our operations, so it's very critical since we are a non-profit organization."

Public viewing of the decorated trees and wreaths is free and will take place Nov. 15 - 19.

There are also several other events associated with the Festival of Trees, including a cocktail mixing contest, a karaoke competition, and a formal party featuring live piano performances.

Tickets for all Festival of Trees events can be purchased

