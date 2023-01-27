HERE’S WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN NCW
HERE’S WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN NCW
Scroll down to find weekend events in
LEAVENWORTH
CHELAN/MANSON
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE
WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE
Pybus Market Friday Night Music: The Lucky Break Boys
Lucky Break Boys are an acoustic duo, playing mandolin and guitar and singing a mix of bluegrass, folk, and old-time standards, some fiddle tunes, and some newer old stuff for variety. Jeff Heminger is a local multi-instrumentalist who is active in Music Theater of Wenatchee, Leavenworth Summer Theater, Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, and worship music. Bill Dobbins is a local strummer who has been lucky to learn some songs and tunes with Jeff at lunch break over the years. They have been playing music together for over ten years and have fun like a couple of boys should. -PybusPublicMarket.org
Friday January 27th (6pm - 8pm)
Pybus Public Market
3 N. Worthen St.
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Friday night Live music at Badger Mountain Brewing
Featuring: Older and Wiser
Friday night January 27th (6-9pm)
Badger Mountain Brewing
1 Orondo Avenue - Wenatchee, WA
BCHL Hockey (The Wild have TWO home games this weekend!)
Vernon Vipers @ Wenatchee Wild
Friday night January 27th
7:05pm puck drop
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
It’s “Daddy Daughter Date Night” (presented by Health Alliance)
Come sing karaoke with your kids!
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
Vernon Vipers @ Wenatchee Wild
Saturday night January 28th
6:05pm puck drop
Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA
Come celebrate “Star Wars Night” (presented by Plumb Perfect)
Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)
Streaming online: HOCKEYTV
All Is Calm - The Christmas Truce of 1914
A musical re-telling of the historic spontaneous truce during World War 1, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
Four shows this weekend:
Friday January 27th - Doors 7pm - Starts at 7:30pm
Saturday January 28th - Doors 2pm - Starts at 2:30pm
Saturday January 28th - Doors 7pm - Starts at 7:30pm
Sunday January 29th - Doors 1:30pm - Starts at 2pm
Riverside Playhouse - Music Theatre of Wenatchee
233 B North Wenatchee Avenue - Wenatchee, WA
For more info & Online ticket link: HERE
Wenatchee Valley Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are on the road this weekend.
Both teams play at Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon - near Boise, Idaho)
Wenatchee Valley Women @ Treasure Valley - Saturday (1/28) 2pm tip (Mountain Time)
Wenatchee Valley Men @ Treasure Valley - Saturday (1/28) 4pm tip (Mountain Time)
CHELAN/MANSON
Manson Apple Blossom Selection
Manson Apple Blossom Royalty are chosen for 2023.
Saturday, January 28, 2023 - 6:30 PM
Manson High School
1000 Totem Pole RoadManson, WA,
Lots more to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.
Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/
LEAVENWORTH
Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery
Fridays 1pm-3pm
Saturdays 10am-Noon
Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery
Beginner Level activity
Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.
Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10
Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)
MORE INFO? Click HERE
Village of Lights: Winter Karneval
The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.
More Leavenworth event details: Click HERE
The Leavenworth Fasching Pub Crawl
Similar to Margi Gras, in southern Germany, Karneval is known as Fasching! Sample your way around town. Masquerade masks and colorful beads will be available at each stop. Map (coming soon) will include featured drinks and bites! -Leavenworth.org
January 27th, 28th & 29th (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)
Times vary per establishment
Friday Night Live Music at Patterson Cellars
Featuring: Owen Barnhart
A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades.-Patterson Cellars
933 Front Street, Suite B Leavenworth WA 98826
Sunday Afternoon Live Music at Leavenworth Cider House
Featuring: Sergio Cuevas
Sunday January 29th 1-3pm
Leavenworth Cider House
939 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA
Sunday Night Live Music at Stein
Featuring: Cool Water
Cool Water is a harmony folk rock duo based in Seattle, WA. Cool Water won the KZOK “Write a bleepin’ song” contest with the acclaimed song “Eddie.” -Leavenworth.org
Sunday January 29th 7-9pm
Stein of Leavenworth
801 Front St Leavenworth WA 98826
https://www.steinleavenworth.com
QUINCY/MOSES LAKE
Friday Night Live Music at SageCliffe Resort
Featuring: Elaine Eagle
Friday January 27th - 6pm
Sagecliffe Resort and Spa
344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA
Saturday Night Music at SageCliffe Resort
Featuring: Kyle and Darrin Band
Saturday January 28th - 8pm
Sagecliffe Resort and Spa
344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA
Big Bend Community College Women's Basketball
HOME vs. Blue Mountain
Saturday January 28th - 2pm tipoff
Big Bend Community College
Big Bend Community College Men’s Basketball
HOME vs. Blue Mountain
Saturday January 28th - 4pm tipoff
Big Bend Community College
HARRY POTTER-y WIZARD NITE
Pre-Register/RSVP $9.75 + then cost of PROJECTS...Escape into the Wonderful World of Hogwarts and make a project to unleash your inner Wizard...lots to choose from Wands, Pottery Projects, Crafts & MORE! Enjoy HOGWART Snacks, Photo Booth, etc...dress up and ESCAPE through Platform 9 3/4 as we celebrate all things HARRY POTTER! Space limited-will SELLOUT, grab your spot…ages 9 3/4 & Up! -Google Events
Saturday January 28th 6-9pm
Artgarden Pottery
104 W 3rd Ave, Moses Lake, WA