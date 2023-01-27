HERE’S WHAT TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN NCW

Scroll down to find weekend events in

LEAVENWORTH

CHELAN/MANSON

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

WENATCHEE VALLEY/CASHMERE/WATERVILLE

Pybus Market Friday Night Music: The Lucky Break Boys

Lucky Break Boys are an acoustic duo, playing mandolin and guitar and singing a mix of bluegrass, folk, and old-time standards, some fiddle tunes, and some newer old stuff for variety. Jeff Heminger is a local multi-instrumentalist who is active in Music Theater of Wenatchee, Leavenworth Summer Theater, Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, and worship music. Bill Dobbins is a local strummer who has been lucky to learn some songs and tunes with Jeff at lunch break over the years. They have been playing music together for over ten years and have fun like a couple of boys should. -PybusPublicMarket.org

Friday January 27th (6pm - 8pm)

Pybus Public Market

3 N. Worthen St.

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Friday night Live music at Badger Mountain Brewing

Featuring: Older and Wiser

Friday night January 27th (6-9pm)

Badger Mountain Brewing

1 Orondo Avenue - Wenatchee, WA

BCHL Hockey (The Wild have TWO home games this weekend!)

Vernon Vipers @ Wenatchee Wild

Friday night January 27th

7:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

It’s “Daddy Daughter Date Night” (presented by Health Alliance)

Come sing karaoke with your kids!

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Vernon Vipers @ Wenatchee Wild

Saturday night January 28th

6:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Come celebrate “Star Wars Night” (presented by Plumb Perfect)

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

All Is Calm - The Christmas Truce of 1914

A musical re-telling of the historic spontaneous truce during World War 1, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

Four shows this weekend:

Friday January 27th - Doors 7pm - Starts at 7:30pm

Saturday January 28th - Doors 2pm - Starts at 2:30pm

Saturday January 28th - Doors 7pm - Starts at 7:30pm

Sunday January 29th - Doors 1:30pm - Starts at 2pm

Riverside Playhouse - Music Theatre of Wenatchee

233 B North Wenatchee Avenue - Wenatchee, WA

For more info & Online ticket link: HERE

Wenatchee Valley Community College Men & Women Basketball teams are on the road this weekend.

Both teams play at Treasure Valley Community College (Ontario, Oregon - near Boise, Idaho)

Wenatchee Valley Women @ Treasure Valley - Saturday (1/28) 2pm tip (Mountain Time)

Wenatchee Valley Men @ Treasure Valley - Saturday (1/28) 4pm tip (Mountain Time)

CHELAN/MANSON

Manson Apple Blossom Selection

Manson Apple Blossom Royalty are chosen for 2023.

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - 6:30 PM

Manson High School

1000 Totem Pole RoadManson, WA,

Lots more to do and see…wineries, music, yoga sessions and more.

Find out when & where here: https://www.lakechelan.com/events/category/event/

LEAVENWORTH

Snowshoe Strolls @ Fish Hatchery

Fridays 1pm-3pm

Saturdays 10am-Noon

Where: The Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery

Beginner Level activity

Join Wenatchee River Institute naturalist guides on a one-mile snowshoe trail along beautiful Icicle Creek.

Cost: Adults (15+) $20 - Youth (6-14) $10

Free for children 5 and under (only 2 spaces available per trail group)

MORE INFO? Click HERE

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The Christmas lights of Leavenworth shine bright every day until the end of February! Daily approximately 6 AM – 11 PM.

More Leavenworth event details: Click HERE

The Leavenworth Fasching Pub Crawl

Similar to Margi Gras, in southern Germany, Karneval is known as Fasching! Sample your way around town. Masquerade masks and colorful beads will be available at each stop. Map (coming soon) will include featured drinks and bites! -Leavenworth.org

January 27th, 28th & 29th (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Times vary per establishment

Friday Night Live Music at Patterson Cellars

Featuring: Owen Barnhart

A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from a small mountain town in the north Cascades.-Patterson Cellars

933 Front Street, Suite B Leavenworth WA 98826

Sunday Afternoon Live Music at Leavenworth Cider House

Featuring: Sergio Cuevas

Sunday January 29th 1-3pm

Leavenworth Cider House

939 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA

Sunday Night Live Music at Stein

Featuring: Cool Water

Cool Water is a harmony folk rock duo based in Seattle, WA. Cool Water won the KZOK “Write a bleepin’ song” contest with the acclaimed song “Eddie.” -Leavenworth.org

Sunday January 29th 7-9pm

Stein of Leavenworth

801 Front St Leavenworth WA 98826

https://www.steinleavenworth.com

QUINCY/MOSES LAKE

Friday Night Live Music at SageCliffe Resort

Featuring: Elaine Eagle

Friday January 27th - 6pm

Sagecliffe Resort and Spa

344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA

Saturday Night Music at SageCliffe Resort

Featuring: Kyle and Darrin Band

Saturday January 28th - 8pm

Sagecliffe Resort and Spa

344 Silica Rd NW, Quincy, WA

Big Bend Community College Women's Basketball

HOME vs. Blue Mountain

Saturday January 28th - 2pm tipoff

Big Bend Community College

Big Bend Community College Men’s Basketball

HOME vs. Blue Mountain

Saturday January 28th - 4pm tipoff

Big Bend Community College

HARRY POTTER-y WIZARD NITE

Pre-Register/RSVP $9.75 + then cost of PROJECTS...Escape into the Wonderful World of Hogwarts and make a project to unleash your inner Wizard...lots to choose from Wands, Pottery Projects, Crafts & MORE! Enjoy HOGWART Snacks, Photo Booth, etc...dress up and ESCAPE through Platform 9 3/4 as we celebrate all things HARRY POTTER! Space limited-will SELLOUT, grab your spot…ages 9 3/4 & Up! -Google Events

Saturday January 28th 6-9pm

Artgarden Pottery

104 W 3rd Ave, Moses Lake, WA