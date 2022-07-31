Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth

A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30.

Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke.

Her two friends went to call for help while showing symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Around 3 a.m., an army helicopter from Yakima came to airlift the woman, but was unable to get close to the victim due to the geographic location.

Three hours later, the helicopter came back to drop some medical supplies, with a medic and two volunteers joining the rescue effort.

Around 8 a.m., they were able to drop a medic to move the woman to a position where she could be hoisted up and taken to a hospital in Yakima