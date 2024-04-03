We saw that Washington state was recently ranked as the fourth highest average housing prices in the country, according to Forbes. Now, the online real estate marketplace Zillow reveals 18 Washington cities have typical home prices at $1 million or higher. Here is a complete list of million-dollar cities in Washington:

Hunts Point Medina Yarrow Point Clyde Hill Beaux Arts Village Woodway Mercer Island Sammamish Bellevue Redmond Woodinville Newcastle Kirkland Bainbridge Island Fall City Issaquah Snoqualmie Bothell

Zillow added Snoqualmie and Bothell to the list after roughly 5% increases in sales prices since last year attributed to an influx of residents moving into the Seattle suburbs.

What is the difference between #1 Hunt's Point and #18 Bothell? Expect to pay about $7.5 million for a typical Hunt's Point address where such notable residents have included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, and former Microsift CEO Steve Ballmer. $1 million in will get you a typical home in Bothell.

Zillow says California has 210 cities with homes at or above the $1 million valuation. There are 66 in New York, 49 in New Jersey and Washington's 18 cities is ranked 7th in the country.

Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cashmere Average Home Prices

Pacific Appraisal Associates latest reports show the average YTD (year-to-date) sales price in Wenatchee is $534,000 Reports are provided quarterly in Leavenworth and Cashmere. The latest figures are from the 4th quarter of 2023;

Leavenworth $651K avg.

Cashmere $609K

Here is the Forbes list of the Top 15 states with the highest average home prices in the country;

