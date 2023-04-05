Wenatchee Valley’s Real Estate Market Continues to Slow Down in Recent Report

Wenatchee Valley’s Real Estate Market Continues to Slow Down in Recent Report

Source: Ryan McVay. File photo.

Wenatchee Valley’s real estate market continues to stall according to a recent report.

The Wenatchee Valley real estate market report includes listings in Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo, and Rock Island.

The real estate report for March shows a decrease in sales and prices, along with an increase in active listings.

Between 2022 to 2023, yearly closed sales decreased 8%. The median sales price of a home decreased 6%, from $466,450 to $439,500.

The average sales price also decreased 14%, from $561,598 to $480,673, and new listings decreased 7%, from 203 listings down to 188 listings.

Get our free mobile app

Active listings jumped from  44 listings to 119 listings, an increase of 170%. 

Since February, active listings increased approximately 4% and total sales dropped 14%, going from 70 sales to 60 sales the following month.

The majority of homes were sold between the $500k-600k price range, averaging approximately 19 homes per month.

Condos had the highest percentage of vacancies at 4.8%.

Top 9 Spring Cleaning Tips For Homeowners

It's officially Spring and time for a little deep cleaning in your home. Getting rid of dust and cobwebs, reorganizing drawers, and scrubbing those grimy corners can be just what your home needs for a fresh start!

Here is a checklist to make sure you don't miss a spot when cleaning:
Filed Under: closed sales, march, real estate, real estate market, wenatchee real estate
Categories: KPQ News, local news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ