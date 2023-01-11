Quarterly Real Estate Market Report for Leavenworth and Cashmere Released

The most recent quarterly report on Cashmere and Leavenworth’s real estate markets shows a slight cool down in both markets.

In Cashmere, Average Days on the Market (DOM) increased from 63 days to 100 days, due to a home in the $600k-700k price range staying on the market for 529 days.

If you excluded that specific listing, the number would be at 61 DOM.

Compared to the 4th Quarter in 2021, the median home price for the 4th quarter of 2022 increased 35%, from $427,500 to $576,000. Meanwhile, the average home price decreased 9%, from $550,639 to $498,625.

Between 2021 and 2022, the number of homes listed on the market decreased 12%, from 83 listings to 73 listings.

Cashmere realtors sold five homes within the $600-700k price range.

For the Leavenworth market, the 4th quarter report for 2022 showed a 10% decrease in the median price of homes compared to the 4th quarter report for 2021, going from $720,000 to $644,500.

The average price of a home decreased 14%, from $819,962 to $705,870.

The most significant finding was a 49% increase in the number of listings between 2021 and 2022, which jumped from 189 listings to 282 listings.

Leavenworth realtors sold eight homes within the $1-2 million price range.