Enchanting Wenatchee Home Has Its Own Private Forest

There is a stunning home in the woods. An outdoor enthusiast dream come true.

This home is a perfect retreat for those seeking a peaceful lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city life. With three bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, and over 2,500 square feet of living space, this house offers the perfect blend of comfort and modern sophistication. This amazing house is found on Realtor.com. It is listed by Chelsea Fennell with Caldwell Banker Cascade - Wenatchee.

After a busy day of work, come home to a house set on a spacious 2 acre lot that provides ample space for getting away in your own personal forest. Love to hike, mountain bike, ski or snowboard? You are just a minute away from Squilchuck State Park and six miles from Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.

The property also includes a large, detached garage that can easily house vehicles, boats, and other outdoor equipment. It also has a great place to park an RV.

The interior of the home is equally impressive, with an open-concept design that seamlessly blends modern elegance with rustic charm. The living room features large windows that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding woods, while the kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances that help you chef it up, every day!

The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat with a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom. The two additional bedrooms are equally spacious and comfortable, making this home perfect for families or for hosting family and friends.

Located just 10 minutes from downtown Wenatchee, this home offers the best of both worlds - the tranquility of the woods and the convenience of city living. From hiking and biking to skiing and snowboarding, there are countless outdoor activities to enjoy all year round.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the heart of the Wenatchee forests. With its stunning design, incredible location, this home is truly a dream come true. Come and see it for yourself today!