Wenatchee Real Estate Maintains $500k+ Property Values, With Closed Sales Stagnating

Property sales in the Wenatchee real estate market are rising, while the number of closed sales continue to stagnate.

On Tuesday, Pacific Appraisal Associates released their November real estate report for the Wenatchee real estate market.

The Wenatchee real estate market consists of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo, and Rock Island.

The median sales price for a home increased 14% from 2021, jumping from $437,000 to roughly $500,000.

Compared to 2021, total sales decreased 25%, from 92 sales to 69 sales comparatively.

Active listings decreased 16% from October, but increased 118% compared to Nov. 2021.

Homes within the $401k-$500k price range continue to be the most active area of the market.