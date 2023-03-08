Homes Prices Down In Wenatchee Area, Listings up

The cost of a home is dropping in the Wenatchee area, having fallen four-percent from a year ago, from $456,000 down to $437,500.

The average sales price is down by 5% for the same period, from $524,909 down to $499,747.

Total sales are slightly off from a year ago, from 42 to 39.

Year to date sales are down from 82 in 2022 to 80 so far in 2023.

Active listings up by 4% from January 2023, and up by 143% from February 2022. There were 114 active listings in February, sharply up from 47 a year earlier.

The average sales price to list price is 94% for the year to date (YTD) which is down from 97% in 2022.

New listings YTD are down by 19%, from 114 2022 to 92 this year.

The real estate numbers reflect activity in the residential market, including single family homes and condos for the areas of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo and Rock Island

The report is provided by Pacific Appraisal Associates in Wenatchee.