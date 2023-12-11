Wenatchee School District Holding Executive Session To Discuss Real Estate Deal

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) Board of Directors will hold a special executive session tomorrow (Tuesday, Dec. 12).

The board will use the session to discuss a real estate transaction the District is currently negotiating with Chelan County.

WSD spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says it is necessary for the board to convene privately when discussing such transactions.

"Any public information that would go out relating to the negotiation of a purchase or sale of property that would be publicly available to anyone that might want to put in an offer has the potential to disrupt the purchase and sale process."

Haglund adds that it's standard procedure for the board to hold an executive session when considering any real estate transactions.

"It is a pretty standard practice to not do these kinds of discussions in public session and enter into executive (session) instead. That way the board can have an open discussion about what the sale or purchase of the property would look like and the terms involved."

The board will conduct its executive session at the conclusion of its regular weekly board meeting at the district's central offices on Sunset Avenue.

The executive session is expected to late approximately 30 minutes with no action taken.

Get our free mobile app