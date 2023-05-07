Wenatchee Real Estate Market Experiences Another Dip in Sales in April Report

The Wenatchee real estate market report for April was recently released, detailing another dip in home sales.

The Wenatchee real estate market consists of areas in Wenatchee, Malaga, East Wenatchee, Orondo, and Rock Island.

Compared to April of 2022, last month’s total sales decreased 39%, going from 83 sales to 51 sales.

The median sales price decreased 10%, going from $490,000 to $440,000, while the average sales price decreased 14%, from $573,840 to $492,002.

Closed sales Year-to-Date (YTD) decreased 19%, from 235 sales in 2022 to 191 sales in 2023.

Active listings decreased 5% compared to listings in March, but increased 98% from last April. Listings increased from 57 listings in 2022 to 113 listings in 2023.

New listings YTD are down 16%.

The highest number of sales came from homes sold between $501-600k.

Homes were on the market for an average of 91 days.

The average YTD sold price to the original listing price was 96% for 2023, compared to 99% in April of 2022.