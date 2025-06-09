Wenatchee Real Estate Market Warming Up
While mortgage rates continue to put pressure on home prices and demand, there is some momentum in the Wenatchee real estate market
The total number of home sales and property listings last month in the Wenatchee area is higher than the previous year, according to the Real Estate Snapshot created by Pacific Appraisal Services.
Total sales in May were up 12% from May 2024. The number of home sales year-to-date is 7% higher than last year and listings are up 28% year over year.
So fat this year, the average sales price is $550,500, off 3% from 2024 sales over the first five months of the year but the year-to-date median sales price is up a slight 1% to $499,900 There is a nearly six month supply of homes for sale under $300-thousand and just under three months inventory in the median sales price range.
Redfin reported statewide In April 2025, home prices were up 1.3% compared to last year, selling for a median price of $662,300. Affordability is still a challenge for lower income potential buyers.
