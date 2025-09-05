Prices Down Slightly, Sales Activity Up in Wenatchee Real Estate Market
The August report on the Wenatchee real estate market shows there is increased sales activity and a slight dip in the median sales price from a year ago.
The Real Estate Snapshot report for August is produced by Pacific Appraisal Associates.
It shows an 18% increase in residential sales compared to last August in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Rock Island and Orondo
New listings are also 18% higher through the first 8 months of 2025 when compared to the same time frame last year. The number of properties on the market took a slight 4% dip from July 2025, but the active listings were 7% higher than last August.
The bottom line of what residential properties are selling for shows some mixed results.
- The median sales price in August 2025 was $488K.
- The average sales price from Jan to Aug 2025 is $563,500. That's down 3% compared to 2024.
- The median sales price for this year so far is off 1% at $500K, compared to last year.
The most active price range is for properties listed between $400K and $600K. More than half (54%) of the homes sold in the last six months fall within that price range. About 30 homes are selling each month in the $400K - $500K price range and approximately 18 each month in the $500K - $600K neighborhood. Overall, about half the family homes and condominiums on the market are priced at between $401,000 and $700,000.
Here is a link to Pacific Appraisal Associates reports for the Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth, WA, residential real estate markets
Most Expensive City in WA to Heat Up a Home in the Wintertime
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby