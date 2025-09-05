The August report on the Wenatchee real estate market shows there is increased sales activity and a slight dip in the median sales price from a year ago.

The Real Estate Snapshot report for August is produced by Pacific Appraisal Associates.

It shows an 18% increase in residential sales compared to last August in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Rock Island and Orondo

New listings are also 18% higher through the first 8 months of 2025 when compared to the same time frame last year. The number of properties on the market took a slight 4% dip from July 2025, but the active listings were 7% higher than last August.

Get our free mobile app

The bottom line of what residential properties are selling for shows some mixed results.

The median sales price in August 2025 was $488K.

The average sales price from Jan to Aug 2025 is $563,500. That's down 3% compared to 2024.

The median sales price for this year so far is off 1% at $500K, compared to last year.

The most active price range is for properties listed between $400K and $600K. More than half (54%) of the homes sold in the last six months fall within that price range. About 30 homes are selling each month in the $400K - $500K price range and approximately 18 each month in the $500K - $600K neighborhood. Overall, about half the family homes and condominiums on the market are priced at between $401,000 and $700,000.

August 2025 Wenatchee Real Estate Report Pacific Appraisal Associates August 2025 Wenatchee Real Estate Report Pacific Appraisal Associates loading...

Here is a link to Pacific Appraisal Associates reports for the Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth, WA, residential real estate markets