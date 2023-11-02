Wenatchee Housing Market Continues Slow Cool Down After 2022 Peak
The Wenatchee housing market continues to cool down after peaking more than a year ago.
New numbers released by Pacific Appraisal total sales for the month of October are down 15 percent from a year ago.
The year-to-date median sale price of a home is also off by 3 percentage to $485,000 after reaching $500,000 at this point last year.
Total sales for October were down by 15% year-over-year from 66 sales to 56 sales.
Closed sales YTD were down by 21% for the same period.
Active listings were up by 2% from September 2023, but down by 7% from October 2022.
The Median sales price of a home for October 2023, was $487,200
The Average YTD sales price was down by 5% from $564,668 to $536,962
The YTD sale price is 97 percent of the asking price vs. 98 percent a year ago.
The numbers reflect sales of single-family homes and condos for the areas of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo and Rock Island.