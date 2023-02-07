Wenatchee Real Estate Market Slightly Softer

New real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area show a mildly softer market, with the median price of a home down slightly from a year ago, but still at half a million dollars.

The median price is down 2 percent from $510,000 in January 2022 to $500,000 last month. The actual median price over the last 90 days is $495,000.

The average sale price is down 6 percent, from $543,854 in January 2022 to $508,924 last month.

The average selling price of a home is 93 percent of the listing price for last month, compared to a 94 percent 6-month average.

There were 100 active listings last month compared to 65 in January 2022, a rise of 69 percent.

Active listings were down 8 percent last month from December.

The numbers from Pacific Appraisal Associates shows sales activity for single family homes and condos in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo and Rock Island.