Wenatchee’s October Real Estate Snapshot Shows Prices Rising and Sales Declining

Pacific Appraisal Associates released their most recent snapshot of Wenatchee’s Real Estate market, showing a continued decline in property sales accompanied by rising housing prices.

Compared to October of last year, total sales slid down by 41 percent, with closed sales decreasing 12 percent this year overall.

Active listings increased five percent compared to September and 92 percent compared to last year.

34 out of the 66 total October sales were sold between $500-$1 mil.

That equates to nearly 52 percent of sales.