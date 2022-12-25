I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound.

WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice.

Image of frozen road sign on I-90 from WSDOT Image of frozen road sign on I-90 from WSDOT loading...

The roadway was closed eastbound near North Bend and westbound near Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg.

Image of tree in roadway from WSDOT Image of tree in roadway from WSDOT loading...

At roughly 6am Sunday, WSDOT announced that both directions of I-90 would reopen at 9am.

Image of frozen tree on I-90 from WSDOT Image of frozen tree on I-90 from WSDOT loading...

I-90 has been closed four times within the past week, and close to a dozen times since October.

WSDOT announced the closure of US 2 in both directions at Coles Corner on the West end of Leavenworth through Tumwater Canyon at about 11am Saturday.

US 2 remained closed over Stevens Pass on Sunday morning from near Grotto to Leavenworth, due to freezing rain and icy conditions.

US 97 Blewett Pass was open as of 7am Sunday with chains required on all vehicles except all wheel drive.