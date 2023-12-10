Woman Ejected During I-90 Rollover Crash Has Only Minor Injuries

Two people have injuries from a single vehicle rollover crash in snowy conditions on I-90 Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Johnny Serrano Salgado of Union Gap was westbound five miles west of Ellensburg when the truck rolled and landed on the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Rollover I-90 crash 12-9-23 WA State Patrol Rollover I-90 crash 12-9-23 WA State Patrol loading...

Salgado and 26-year-old Arceli Zagal of Yakima, a passenger, were taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital with injuries.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says Zagal was ejected from the truck, but luckily landed on a fresh pile of snow and was not seriously injured. Weber said troopers initially feared her injuries would be much more severe

The crash is under investigation with Salgado likely facing a citation. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Salgado was wearing a seatbelt. Zagal was not. The crash took place just before 3pm Saturday.