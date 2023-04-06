Improvements are coming to the first Link Transit Park and Ride location in East Wenatchee.

The city has signed off on improvements it's making for access to the Park and Ride as well as the adjacent sidewalk and signal pole at the intersection of 3rd St SE & Rock Island Road.

East Wenatchee Public Works Manager Garren Melton says the shared agreement between the city and the transit will let the city move forward with upgrades.

"Around the Park and Ride, the sidewalk is half on Link's property, half on right of way," said Melton. "So this easement just carves out the rest of the sidewalk in the spot where the signal pole is going to sit."

The agreement also calls for improved street lighting at the intersection of 3rd and Rock Island.

Money is also in place for construction for a comfort station at the Park and Ride, with work on it set to begin in July, after crews finish installing the new traffic light at the intersection.

The comfort station will provide restrooms for Link Transit bus operators, who currently lack restroom access during their East Wenatchee routes.

The Park and Ride has 32 parking slots, according to the transit.

In 2021, Link Transit bought property which is the site of the Park and Ride.

Financial date on the East Wenatchee city document did not any dollar amount for the cost of the project.