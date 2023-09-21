Infant Overdoses After Exposure To Illegal Drugs Inside Wenatchee Home

A man is in jail and his one-year-old child is recovering after suffering a drug overdose in Wenatchee on Tuesday night.

Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department says officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street after receiving a call about a young child who was in distress.

"Upon arrival they found an unconscious infant who was completely unresponsive. They dosed the child with Narcan which was effective in stopping the overdose and allowing for the infant to be revived."

Reinfeld says another child at the residence provided information that the infant had possibly been exposed to illegal narcotics.

"There was another child in the home - a six-year-old - who was able to tell investigators that the baby had put something like a pill in its mouth. We believe this is a fentanyl overdose due to the infant's sudden loss of consciousness and then the rather sudden recovery from Narcan. It would indicate an opioid was involved, likely fentanyl."

Reinfeld says more investigation is being conducted to determine if the substance that caused the infant's overdose was in fact, fentanyl.

After being revived, the infant was transported to Central Washington Hospital and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Reinfeld says the secondary transport turned out to be a precautionary measure, as the infant is reportedly recovering successfully and will not need further medical intervention at this time.

Following the incident, officers served a search warrant on the residence and discovered fentanyl, Xanax, Suboxone, and substances suspected to be cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, and a psilocybin mushroom grow.

Police arrested 29-year-old Michael W. Holmes for Reckless Endangerment and Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance with additional charges pending.

Holmes was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and subsequently released from custody.