Inslee to Visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday

Governor Jay Inslee will visit the Wenatchee Valley Friday to make three stops.

According to the Governor's Office, Inslee will start his visit in Cashmere for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00am at Beta Hatch. The company will be the largest mealworm producing facility in North America. The Department of Commerce provided almost $1 million for the project from its Clean Energy Fund, as mealworms are a less carbon-intensive alternative to traditional livestock feeds.

Inslee will then head to Wenatchee in the afternoon, making stops at NCW Tech Alliance on North Wenatchee Avenue for a roundtable discussion about digital inclusion before appearing at Kiwanis Methow Park to meet with Parque Padrinos.