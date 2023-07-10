Gov. Inslee Visiting Central WA Tuesday

Gov. Jay Inslee will make a visit to Central Washington tomorrow (Tuesday, July 11).

Inslee's first stop will be in Moses Lake where he will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a new production facility for sustainable jet fuel.

California-based Twelve is a climate-tech startup company that makes a cleaner-burning jet fuel called E-Jet, which blends with conventional fuels to create a 90% reduction in lifecycle emissions.

In light of the new facility, Inslee dubbed Moses Lake as “the new Kitty Hawk” upon signing legislation that incentivized sustainable aviation fuel production within the state earlier this year.

The governor also plans to visit Washington State University’s new Honeybee and Pollinator Research Extension near Othello and the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell.